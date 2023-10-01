Kishmala wins historic shooting bronze

LAHORE: Pakistan’s promising shooter Kishmala Talat created history when she became the first shooter of the country to clinch bronze in the Asian Games history when she managed it in the 10m air pistol women event in Hangzhou on Friday.

Kishmala showed great accuracy and scored an aggregate total of 218.2 in the final to claim bronze. The medal also opened Pakistan’s account in the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

India’s Palak, with a total of 242.1, clinched gold and also set the Games new record.

India’s Esha Singh took silver with a score of 239.7.

Meanwhile on Saturday Pakistan missed a golden opportunity of snaring its second bronze when the country’s shooting duo of Gulfam Jospeh and Kishmala Talat went down 14-16 to Iran’s pair of Amir Joharikhou and Haniyeh Rostamiyan in the bronze medal battle-2 of the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Earlier in the qualification phase the pair scored an aggregate total of 573 (290 Gulfam, 283 Kishmala) to make it to the bronze medal match-2.

In this event the gold medal went to China, India took silver while Iran and Korea claimed bronze.