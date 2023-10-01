England's Constantine hired as head coach

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee has hired the services of English coach Stephen Constantine who will handle the country’s senior football team as head coach during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia.

Stephen has joined the team which is undergoing training here at the Punjab Stadium.

Stephen has also coached India and took it to 96 from 176 in FIFA rankings. He also has been an elite FIFA instructor since 2000.

“He brings top-tier professional experience and his familiarity with our region allows him to have an immediate impact,” the PFF NC said in a statement on Saturday. “Stephen has agreed to join PFF with a singular focus for now to win qualifiers against Cambodia,” the NC said.

The first leg of the qualifiers between the two sides will be held on October 12 at Cambodia with the second leg to be staged most probably at the Jinnah Stadium Islamabad on October 17.