IHC seeks plan to address traffic woes of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court sought a permanent solution to the parking problems of the capital.

The court ordered the CDA chairman to submit a report containing a permanent and effective solution to parking problems. The court said that the enforcement of parking regulations falls under the jurisdiction of the Islamabad police.

Islamabad High Court Justice Babar Sattar issued a three-page order in the case against CDA’s sealing of more than hundred vehicle showrooms, stating that parking facilities are apparently inadequate for business and residential needs.

“There is no regulatory structure to take effective measures for parking facilities.

The CDA is sealing businesses based on wrong concept of public parking usage,” he observed.