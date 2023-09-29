257 more dengue cases from twin cities in last 72 hours

Islamabad:In the last 72 hours, as many as 257 dengue fever cases have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from this region of the country to 1,913.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday has revealed that the number of patients being tested positive for the infection from the twin cities is registering a continuous increase for the last three days. Apart from 1,913 confirmed dengue fever patients belonging to the twin cities, well over 100 individuals from other districts of the country have also been confirmed positive for the infection at the healthcare facilities operating in Rawalpindi or Islamabad.

According to health experts, if the spread of dengue fever is not controlled at the moment, the situation would worsen in the next few days as after fall in temperature, the mosquitoes would find warmer places and would stay inside homes, offices and vehicles.

According to District Health Officer Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the total number of patients so far tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory has risen to 863 of which 126 have been reported in the last three days. To date, a total of 596 patients have been reported from rural areas and 267 from the urban areas of the federal capital.

Data reveals that the dengue fever outbreak is hitting the population badly in rural areas of the federal capital ax compared to urban areas. In the last three days, as many as 27 individuals have tested positive for the infection from urban areas while 99 from rural areas in Islamabad. On the other hand, another 135 confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last three days taking the total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the district to 1,050.