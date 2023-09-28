Governor opens guided tour on World Tourism Day

LAHORE:Governor Balighur Rehman inaugurated a guided tour on the occasion of World Tourism Day at Governor’s House here on Wednesday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and members of the Caretaker Cabinet were also present on this occasion. Talking on this occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman said that the Governor House is a historical building and a national heritage. He said that for the first time, the inner part of the Governor’s House is going to be opened for the general public. He said that people would be able to visit the Governor House by taking guided tours. He said many historical things are present in Governor House, adding that the Governor House has paintings of the famous artist Ustad Allah Bakhsh, as well as those of Abdul Rahman Chughtai, which have been given the form of an art gallery.

He said that Quaid’s wing and rooms where foreign personalities like Queen Victoria had stayed are present in the Governor House. Governor said that he would especially appreciate Director General World City Kamran Lashari, Secretary Tourism Punjab, officers concerned of these departments and officers of Governor Secretariat as they have done a great job to materialise the concept of guided tours. He said that students of schools, colleges, general public, local and foreign tourists, can benefit from guided tours. In response to a question, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman while explaining the guided tour procedure said that the Walled City Authority has created an app through which pre-booking for the guided tours will be done. He said that the people will be able to access not only the external but also the internal part of the Governor House in a systematic way.

On this occasion, caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the credit of all these efforts fully goes to the Governor Punjab for spearheading this project. He added that these guided tours will be of world class and people will get a chance to learn a lot and see historical things here.

PTAMD celebrates World Tourism Day

Punjab Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums Department (PTAMD) celebrated World Tourism Day across the province on Wednesday. Following the directives of Secretary Tourism, Asif Bilal Lodhi, various affiliated departments organised several events on their respective sites.

The TDCP site seeing bus service cut a cake to mark World Tourism Day, while from Liberty Chowk to Siddiq Trade Centre hosted a vibrant parade. TDCP displayed a visual exhibition of cultural heritage, featuring more than thirty stunning images at Alhamra Arts Council. Special sessions were also arranged for social and tourism workers on topics provided by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) with insights shared based on their experiences.

Following this, TDCP organised special cultural performances. Lahore Museum held a one-day conference featuring experts from various fields discussing issues related to tourism and future initiatives. The Department of Tourist Services conducted a seminar on the travel industry and hotel-restaurant industry at a private hotel, attended by renowned travel agents and hotel owners, focusing on creating a comprehensive action plan regarding tourists' recommendations and complaints. The Archaeology Directorate also organized events at various sites during the day and illuminated most sites at night to promote night tourism. Secretary Tourism Archaeology and Museums Department, M Asif Bilal Lodhi, praised the successful organization of all events and shared exciting news for tourists, promising to introduce new projects and leisure opportunities soon.