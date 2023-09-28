Foreign, local currencies seized in raid on car importer’s house

Law enforcement agencies, during a joint operation with a federal agency, seized local andforeign currencies during a raid on the residence of an importer of luxury cars in Karachi on Wednesday.

The raid was reportedly conducted on a residence in PECHS, and during an intelligence-based operation, police and the Federal Investigation Agency found more than $23,000, over Rs26 million, prize bonds worth Rs549,000 and two mobile phones. All the items were transferred to the FIA. According to the police, the currency notes were concealed within tire tubes and pillows. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.