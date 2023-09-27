AFP stops Arooj, Asra over dope test results

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Tuesday stopped the country’s female sprinter Arooj Kiran and 400 metre specialist Sahib-e-Asra from leaving for Hangzhou after their dope tests results were withheld on Monday.

A top official of the AFP told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday that these athletes were stoppedfrom moving to Hangzhou on Tuesday following the development.

The official said that it is expected that their tests results will be received by September 29 and if they are negative so they will be sent to China in the first available flight. “Otherwise there is no room,” the official said.

As many as urine samples of 33 players had been sent abroad for dope tests. According to sources Pakistan’s wushu fighter Abdul Khaliq’s result has also been withheld. However, Khaliq has already featured in the Asian Games in Hangzhou the other day.

Sources said that total five test results have been withheld and after retest they will be shared with Pakistan’s sports authorities in a few days. On Tuesday Pakistan’s athletics squad left for Hangzhou to feature in the quadrennial event’s athletics slots which will open on September 29.

The country’s leading athletes including Olympian Arshad Nadeem, Mohammad Yasir Sultan and sprinter Shajar Abbas left for Hangzhou from Lahore while the rest of the squad, also carrying three officials, flew out of Islamabad for Hangzhou.