Pak tennis journey in Hangzhou ends

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis journey in Asian Games ended on Tuesday when the pairs of Aisam-Ushna and Sara-Aqeel lost in the second round of mixed doubles category.
Top seed Indian duo of Ankita R Raina and Yuki Bhambri smashed the Pakistani pair of Sarah Ibrahim and Aqeel Khan 6-0, 6-0.
Thai pair of Peangtarn Plipuech and Pruchya Isaro defeated the pair of Aisam ul Haq and Ushna Suhail 6-4, 6-4.
It is pertinent to mention here that all Pakistani players lost in the second rounds of singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories.
