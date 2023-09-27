 
AIOU to celebrate World Teachers Day on Oct 5

By APP
September 27, 2023

Islamabad: Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that the nations who respect and honour their teachers always progress and flourish.

AIOU is organising a mega event on account of World Teachers Day in collaboration with UNESCO and Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) on October 5.