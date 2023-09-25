NOWSHERA: The wife of local senior journalist Hafiz Tafhim-ur-Rahman passed away onSunday.The funeral prayer for the deceased was offered, which was attended by people from all walks of life and later buried in her ancestral graveyard in Wazir Garhi in Pabbi.The Qul for the deceased will be offered in Wazir Garhi in Pabbi tomorrow.The deceased was the sister of Syed Muzaffar Shah and Syed Arif Shah and sister-in-law of Dr Shahab Kausar, Dr Aftab Kausar and Maulana Gohar Rahman.