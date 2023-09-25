Tributes paid to martyrs, veterans at family festival

Islamabad:In a family festival held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, the participation of people including the families of martyrs and veterans, Islamabad Developers Association and Islam Chambers of and Industries paid tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs and veterans for the security and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, President Islamabad Developers Association Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that no power in the world can see Pakistan with an evil eye. We salute the unprecedented sacrifices made by our law enforcement agencies for the prosperity and development of the country.

Along with this, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan praised IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan for making exemplary reforms in the Islamabad Police and paid tribute to him for ensuring the establishment of law and order in the federal capital. He further said that the business community is the backbone of Pakistan. We appreciate the army chief's efforts to boost the business community and especially exports and assure that we are with him.

While addressing the participants on this occasion, ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari said that organising such activities to highlight the positive side of the country is welcome and will try to continue this series in the future. In the ceremony, IG Islam Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan awarded honorary shields to the sponsors for organizing the mega event. On this occasion Dr. Rashid Ilyas, Chaudhry Nazir, President Islamabad Real Estate Agents Association Sardar Tahir, Rana Arsalan and other personalities attended the festival while prominent singers of the country Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Aima Beg created the magic of her art, which enthralled the audience.