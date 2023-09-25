Missing boy reunited with family

Islamabad: Islamabad’s Shams Colony Police Station team has reunited a missing boy with his parents, said a public relations officer.

According to the details, the Shams Colony Police Station received an application from citizen, Mushtaq Ali who stated that his son Ishfaq Ahmad had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by family members. Upon receiving the application, the Shams Colony Police team registered the First Information Report (FIR) and immediately started the investigation. The police team used technical and human resources and succeeded to trace the missing boy and reunited him safely with his family.