LAHORE:UET Lahore organised the UET TV upgradation ceremony here on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood, Muhammad Asif, staff members, and students attended the ceremony. Prof Dr Waqar Mahmood briefed about the working and future plans of UET TV. The VC congratulated the team and expressed his best wishes for future endeavours.