Karachi Blues hammerDM Jamali in Hanif Trophy

LAHORE: The third round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy concluded on Sunday with an impressive victory for Karachi Blues over Dear Murad Jamali at Rahim Yar Khan Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Blues began the day at 117 for three in their second innings. Saifullah Bangash's unbeaten half-century, a 48 by Hassan Mohsin, and a 41 by Kashif Ali helped them reach a total of 261 before declaring.

DM Jamali struggled with the bat once again in their second innings, with only Abid Ali Mengal managing to reach double digits. Saqib, who took five wickets, and Ashiq Ali, with three wickets, were the tormentors for DM Jamali who were bowled out for just 89 runs, resulting in Karachi Blues winning by a significant margin of 313 runs.

Larkana vs. AJK (Mirpur Cricket Stadium):

Larkana began the day at 41 for four. Thanks to Mohsin Raza's exceptional innings of 72 runs and valuable contributions from Ishfaque Ahmed and Imtiaz Leghari, Larkana managed to reach a total of 192 runs. AJK's bowlers, led by Rohaan Qadri's four-wicket haul and three wickets each from Faizan Saleem and Basit Ali, kept Larkana in check. AJK faced an early setback when they lost a wicket on the first ball of their innings. However, they recovered well and ended the day at 103 for four.

Quetta faced a challenging situation at the start of the day, with a score of 87 for three and trailing by 418 runs. They were eventually bowled out for 258, and Sialkot enforced the follow-on. In their second innings, Quetta's openers performed well, both scoring half-centuries. They ended the day at 127 for two, trailing by 120 runs.

Bahawalpur started the day at 42 for two in their second innings. Despite losing Husnain Majid early, Bahawalpur had a strong day with the bat. Aun Shahzad and Mohammad Ammar formed a solid partnership, adding 188 runs to ensure their team's control over the game. Although Aun Shahzad lost his wicket, Mohammad Ammar remained unbeaten with a century. Bahawalpur ended the day at 251 for four wickets, firmly in command of the match.

Scores in brief

Karachi Blues v DM Jamali (Rahim Yar Khan Cricket Stadium)

Karachi Blues beat DM Jamali by 358 runs

Karachi Blues: 303 all out in 94.1 overs (Saifullah Bangash 73, Saqib 56; Salim Mal 3-65, Tariq Jameel 2-29, Sajjad Ahmed 2-85) and 261-6 (dec) in 59.5 overs (Saifullah Bangash 61*, Hassan Mohsin 48; Salim Mal 2-34, Mohammad Shahid 2-39, Aftab Ahmed 2-54)

DM Jamali: 117 all out in 53.1 overs (Nasir Khan 23, Mohammad Shahid 23; Saqib 3-26, Aarish Ali Khan 3-30) and 89 all out in 33.1 overs (Tariq Jameel 26; Saqib 5-37, Ashiq Ali 3-23)

Larkana v AJK (Mirpur Cricket Stadium)

Larkana: 192 all out 67.5 overs (Mohsin Raza 72, Ishfaque Ahmed 34; Rohaan Qadri 4-52, Basit Ali 3-35, Faizan Saleem 3-37)

AJK: 103-4 in 33 overs (Hasnain Shamir 52, Raja Farhan Khan 36; Faraz Aziz 3-3)

Sialkot v Quetta (Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium)

Sialkot: 505-5 (dec) in 159.4 overs (Mohsin Riaz 142, Haris Sohail 105*; Jalat Khan 2-142)

Quetta: 258 all out in 84.1 overs (Mohammad Idrees 42*, Hazrat Wali 42; Shoaib Akhtar 4-45, Bilal Asif 3-103) and 127-2 in 23.4 overs (Mohammad Ibrahim Snr 60, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 51; Bilal Asif 1-25, Usman Khalid 1-38)