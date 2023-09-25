Skardu Career Fest 2023 concludes

SKARDU: A three-day career fest concluded at the Degree College here on Sunday. Various educational and business institutions set up 40 stalls.

Over 50 experts from various fields gave special lectures and presentations for career counseling of students.

The first two days of the three-day career fest were reserved for boys and the last day for girls.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah, force commander Gilgit-Baltistan, Education Minister Shahzad Agha, and religious and social leaders also attended the career fest and addressed the students. The speakers appreciated the efforts of the host of the useful fest

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Mohiuddin Wani congratulated his team for successfully organizing the second career fest of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Taking with The News, the chief secretary said more than 20,000 students participated in the fest and got useful information and guidance from experts to plan their better future.