Minister visits Kot Lakhpat Jail

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George commended the Kot Lakhpat Jail administration during his visit to jail on Friday.
He expressed appreciation for their efforts to enhance prisoners’ rehabilitation.He noted that the prison was conducting various training programmes aimed at developing skills of inmates, with the goal of reintegrating them as positive members of society upon completing their sentence. Furthermore, he mentioned that prisoners had conveyed their contentment with the overall environment and food quality in jail.
The minister emphasised that the time spent in prison serves as an opportunity for inmates to learn and grow, ultimately preparing them to become responsible citizens upon their release. During his visit, Khalil George interacted with prisoners and inquired about their living conditions. Additionally, he conducted a thorough review of the prison facilities, including the kitchen, hospital, women’s wards, and PCO, expressing his satisfaction with the arrangements.
