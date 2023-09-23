Genuine medicines basic right of people: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that the Provincial Drugs Quality Control Board (PQCB) should strive for ensuring production and availability of international quality medicine to the people of Punjab at affordable prices.

Addressing a meeting of the PQCB, here, Friday, the minister said that provision of pure and genuine medicines was the fundamental right of every individual and the caretaker government was making the all-out effort for ensuring this right of the people.

He said that the pharmaceutical companies functioning in Punjab should adhere to international parameters for manufacturing medicines. ‘Quality standard and safety protocol must be strictly followed in the manufacturing process of drugs,’ the minister emphasised. He said that those involved in undue profiteering by selling drugs at high prices commit sinful act. Dr Jamal Nasir directed that the specifications prescribed for the chemist shops should be strictly enforced and the SOPs set for the medical stores should be implemented.

He warned that those operating medical stores without getting necessary approvals should shut down these concerns immediately or be prepared to face the consequences. The minister said that a comprehensive system should be devised for solving the problems faced by the pharmaceutical companies and redressing their legitimate complaints. He said that all the cases related to the preparation of medicines were being heard on merit.

He directed that the new cases should be heard as soon as possible. Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Qalandar Khan, Director General Drugs Control Muhammad Sohail, Chief Drugs Controller Azhar Jamal Salimi, other officers concerned and pharmaceutical experts participated in the meeting.