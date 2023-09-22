One of my friends recently shared a humorous post about the rising petroleum prices. In it, the tonga association sends a fictional message to the caretaker government thanking them for reviving their business. Jokes aside, I took the post quite seriously.

The government should probably facilitate cycle rickshaws. Given what it has allowed to happen to the petrol prices, arranging an alternative for the people is only fair.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi