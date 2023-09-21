Illegal money changer held Rs2.95m recovered

PESHAWAR: In a major action by FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad on Wednesday, an illegal money changer was held from district Battagram with foreign and local currencies worth Rs2.95 million and hundi receipts.
An FIA team acting on a tip-off received by Deputy Director Composite Circle Abbottabad, Sardarullah Babar, arrested a suspect, Ayaz Ahmed, who was running a money changer business without obtaining a license.
During the raid, the FIA officials recovered foreign and local currency worth Rs2.95 million from the accused, who failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Receipts related to mobile phones and Hundi references were also recovered from him.
LAHORE: Secretary Industry and Trade Ehsan Bhutta in a meeting with a delegation of the World Bank in his office...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Red Crescent Azad Kashmir Chapter Secretary Gulzar Fatima called on President Azad Jammu and...
PESHAWAR: Terming the JI’s sit-in as a mere drama to mislead the masses, the district chapter of Jamiat...
NOWSHERA: The local government representatives along with people from all walks of life on Wednesday staged a protest...
CHITRA: A one-day Stakeholders Consultative Workshop was held to conclude the management plan for the Hindukush...
PESHAWAR: Dr Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Minerals and...