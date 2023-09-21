Illegal money changer held Rs2.95m recovered

PESHAWAR: In a major action by FIA Composite Circle Abbottabad on Wednesday, an illegal money changer was held from district Battagram with foreign and local currencies worth Rs2.95 million and hundi receipts.

An FIA team acting on a tip-off received by Deputy Director Composite Circle Abbottabad, Sardarullah Babar, arrested a suspect, Ayaz Ahmed, who was running a money changer business without obtaining a license.

During the raid, the FIA officials recovered foreign and local currency worth Rs2.95 million from the accused, who failed to satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. Receipts related to mobile phones and Hundi references were also recovered from him.