Pakistan offers regional connectivity, economic integration: experts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Dr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi has reminded that the region surrounding Pakistan is driven by complex and often volatile dynamics.

Addressing the book launch ceremony of “Pakistan’s Strategic Frontiers” at the Institute of Strategic Studies (ISSI) Thursday here as chief guest, the foreign secretary recalled that situated at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, Pakistan occupies a unique and strategically vital position in the global geopolitical landscape.

He said the term “strategic frontiers” encompasses the geographical, political, economic, and security dimensions that define Pakistan’s role and significance in shaping regional dynamics and global interactions. It is, therefore, important to explore the multifaceted aspects of Pakistan’s strategic frontiers, delving into its historical context, the contemporary challenges and opportunities this entails, and its potential to influence the regional environment and global outcomes, Qazi said. The foreign secretary was of the view that the book “underscores the need for strategic foresight, diplomacy, actualization of pivot to geo-economics, and practical cooperation to ensure Pakistan’s continued relevance and prosperity in an ever-changing world.”

In his keynote address, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Asif Durrani said that from a strategic point of view, Pakistan has been facing a two-front situation for decades. While India has been an adversary since Pakistan’s independence, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan created a destabilizing situation for the country. He was of the view that scholars and subject specialists deserve appreciation for delving into regional connectivity, economic integration and cooperation, which Pakistan offers to its immediate and extended neighbourhood. He stressed the need to foster greater cooperation for enhanced trade between the neighbours. South Asia has all the potential to emerge as a formidable economic block, the same is true for Central Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region, he said.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that the world today finds itself at a pivotal juncture, marked by unparalleled flux and uncertainty. We are indeed at an inflexion point -- an era has ended, while the contours of a new era have yet to take a definite shape. Mahmood stressed the significance of constructive engagement, the imperative of addressing shared security concerns, and the promotion of economic cooperation for the common good with Afghanistan, relations with Iran and the Gulf States, and ties with other adjoining regions. He stressed that Pakistan’s potential role as a key influencer in shaping the regional milieu and ensuring desirable outcomes was contingent upon the country’s stable and economically strong trajectory, which enhances its diplomatic space and allows it to play its rightful role.

Head of the Asia Pacific Department, Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, Martin Mader said that the shifting global dynamics bring forth a dual landscape of challenges and prospects for both Pakistan and the wider region. These challenges encompass transnational terrorism, illicit drug trafficking, smuggling, human security concerns, the impact of climate change, cross-border movements, conflicts, and energy crises, all of which signify the emergence of a new global paradigm. Professor Muresan Liviu, President of EuroDefense Romania, opined that the happenings in Afghanistan have a deep impact on the surrounding countries. The Middle East is also a very dynamic region and has a deep impact on South Asia; similarly, Central Asia holds immense importance for the adjoining regions.

In her remarks, former ambassador Riffat Masood pointed out that Pakistan should look beyond its current challenges. It is essential to work diligently in resolving the problems that Pakistan is currently grappling with, thereby fostering progress and development. Director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, Michael Kugelman said that the geopolitics of South Asia and beyond is undergoing profound changes and these shifts have been particularly seen in the last three years. This has made it more challenging for Pakistan to figure out how it can manage this geopolitical flux.