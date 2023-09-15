Raja Riaz calls on CEC

Opposition Leader Raja Riaz Ahmad addresses the National Assembly during the debate on budget in Islamabad. — NNI/File

ISLAMABAD: Former leader of the opposition in National Assembly Raja Riaz on Thursday suggested to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja to acquire the services of judicial officers for the general elections.

Riaz met the CEC here at the Election Commission Secretariat and both discussed matters related to the general elections. He presented some proposals on the subject to the CEC.

Though there was no official word from the Election Commission on the meeting, Raja Riaz talked to media persons outside the Election Commission and said he presented suggestions to the CEC in relation to the nation-wide elections and how to make them fair, free and transparent.

On the issue of the letter written by President Dr Arif Alvi to the CEC on the election date, Riaz said the head of the state wrote the letter under pressure.

About the possibility of elections, Riaz said he was seeing the electoral exercise taking place in mid-February. He also clarified during his meeting the CEC did not give any hint of elections date.

“We have given suggestions to the CEC to take returning officers from the judiciary. We believe if there are ROs from the judiciary, there will be more transparency in elections and results.”

He said the Election Commission held out a categorical assurance to him that the elections would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

Raja Riaz did not drop any hint from which political platform he would be participating in the upcoming elections.