CM orders submitting challans of May 9 incidents in three days

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high-level meeting to review the progress on the actions taken on May 9 incidents at CM Office here on Wednesday.

The progress being made on the matters relating to May 9 and Jaranwala incidents was reviewed during the meeting. Naqvi directed a team comprising three ministers and senior officials to visit Jaranwala and submit a report in this regard.

Naqvi ordered to submit all the challans of Lahore regarding May 9 incidents within three days. It was decided during the meeting to ensure implementation on the daily trial decision of the accused of May 9 in the jail.

It was informed during the briefing that renovation of nine churches has been completed in Jaranwala. Naqvi directed to complete the construction and restoration of other 13 churches in Jaranwala within two weeks.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Bilal Afzal, Azfar Ali Nasir, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch and Secretary Auqaf will visit Jaranwala. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO, Secretaries and concerned officials attended the meeting while Commissioners and RPOs of Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi participated in the meeting via video link.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to immediately open theatres across Punjab. Naqvi presided over an important meeting being held at CM Office in which he has ordered to open the theatres forthwith. A briefing was given on the proposed amendments in the 150 years old Drama Act 1876.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Amir Mir gave a briefing to CM during the meeting. Naqvi gave a permission to open the theatres by maintaining check and balance and directed to focus on the promotion of art and culture. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information & Culture, Commissioner Lahore Division, DIG Operations and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi handed over 214 new ambulance vehicles to the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare at Nishtar Park SportsComplex. These ambulance vehicles have been provided to Rural Health Centres and Primary Health Centres under the "Safe Mother, Safe Future" programme.

Naqvi officially started the project by handing over the symbolic key of the ambulance to Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr. Jamal Nasir and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health.

Naqvi sat in the ambulance and inspected the ambulance and reviewed the facilities available in the ambulance. Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Ali Jan gave a briefing about Rural Ambulance Service.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Minister said that Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir, Health Secretary and their team deserve congratulations for successfully running the Rural Ambulance Service. Some primary health hospitals are working in a very good condition, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh is in a better condition than some big hospitals in Lahore. We have started revamping all major hospitals including Lahore and trying to bring 30, 40 years old hospitals into better condition. Health sector is our main focus, the main focus will not be neglected in any case, CM added.

The health secretary said that 493 ambulances are working in the villages of the province to provide access to the best health facilities for mother and child. Under the IRMNCH project, 500 ambulance vehicles are providing pick and drop service to the health centers of pregnant women, children and disabled people in the villages of Punjab.

Pregnant women and their families can avail free pick and drop service by calling toll free number 1034. Rural ambulance service can also be availed to bring small children suffering from cholera and pneumonia to health centers. People with disabilities can also use the rural ambulance service to go to the hospital daily for physiotherapy.

A rural ambulance service will be attached to three primary health centers in remote villages. The patient will also be transferred from the health center to the hospital by ambulance service.

Moreover, Naqvi visited Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) at Shaheen Complex. Chief Minister inspected the control room and operation room of LWMC. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister to review the performance of the institution. He called for a plan to take LWMC on the path of financial self-reliance.

The Chief Minister allowed LWMC to participate in the bid to provide solid waste services in Dubai. He called for a new workable plan for cleanliness in some major societies of Lahore, under which the implementation of the plan to sell garbage in Gulberg, Garden Town, Johar Town, Muslim Town, Faisal Town and other societies was reviewed. After reviewing the model of garbage sale in some areas of Lahore, it will be decided to implement it in the rest of the areas.

Naqvi rejected the proposal to impose garbage charges on small houses. In the meeting, it was decided to collect garbage collection charges from each housing society. In case of non-payment, the housing society will not be allowed to collect garbage and use the dumping site.

Naqvi has called for a viable waste-to-energy plan. He said that he will encourage the private sector to generate energy from garbage. The Chief Minister directed the LWMC to make the plant fully functional for the manufacture of compound fertilizer.

Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Secretary and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.