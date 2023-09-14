IPSOS Survey: 95pc feel insecure about employment amid economic meltdown

Residents walk through a weekly market in Islamabad on February 3, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: In the wake of tough economic situation of the country, an overwhelming majority of Pakistani population is not only feeling insecure about its employment but they are also complaining of facing hardships in buying daily use commodities.

It was revealed in the third trimester survey report of IPSOS Pakistan Consumer Index, 2023. As many as 1,100 individuals participated across the country in the survey, which was held from August 28 to September 01, 2023.

According to statistics of IPSOS survey, around 95 percent respondents expressed the fear of losing their jobs in the current survey as compared to 92 percent of respondents who had felt insecure about their jobs in the previous survey. It showed that those who feel secure about their jobs, their figure has reduced to 5 percent from 8 percent. The number of people who lost their jobs in one year has risen. Those who had said in the previous survey that they or one of their acquaintances lost employment, their figure has gone up to 63 percent from 54 percent. In contrast, those who did not complain of loss of jobs in the last survey, their number has gone down to 37 percent from 46 percent. An overwhelming majority of 99 percent people said that they were facing hardships in buying daily use commodities due to financial constraints while only one percent said otherwise. Similarly, around 99 percent Pakistanis are not confident in making big purchases like a house or a car. Likewise, 96 percent people expressed their inability to save money for future needs or investment while only 4 percent said that they were able to save money for future investment.