 
close
Tuesday September 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Ali Wazir gets bail

By APP
September 12, 2023

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Monday accepted the bail plea of former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and released him in a case of alleged financial support to terrorists. The bail plea was heard by Judge Abu Hasnat Zulqernain. After considering arguments, the court granted bail to him with a surety bond of Rs 20,000.