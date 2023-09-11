Sikandar, Naeem in Defence Day Open final

KARACHI: Sikandar Khan and M Naeem reached the final of men's category at Defence Day Open Squash Championship at DA Creek Club here on Sunday.

In the semifinals of the said category, Sikandar thrashed Saad Sohail 11-7, 11-4, 11-0 and M. Naeem beat Abdul Basit 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6.

In the semifinals of under-17 category, Adnan Zaman defeated Zohaib khan 11-2, 10-12, 11-8, 11-2 and Abdul Basit smashed Umer Usmani 11-9, 11-1, 11-6.

In the semifinals of under-11 category, M. Saim beat Fazal Rehman 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 and M. Aban overpowered Sudais Paracha 11-4, 5-11, 12-10, 10-12, 14-12.

In the semifinals of masters (40 plus) category, Mohibullah khan beat Khizer Hayat 11-5, 11-8, 13-11 and Abdul Saeed won against Dr Asim 5-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-3.