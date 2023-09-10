Torkham border remains shut for 4th day

LANDIKOTAL: The Torkham border crossing remained shut for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday amid tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Traders estimate that Pakistan’s treasury has incurred losses of millions of rupees over the past four days.
They fear that this figure could double in the upcoming days if the stranded trucks are not allowed to proceed to their destinations.
Upon reaching out to border officials, this correspondent was informed that Islamabad and Kabul have been in communication regarding the issue.
