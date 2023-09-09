Heirs of martyred cops given house ownership papers

LAHORE:The Capital City Police Office Lahore, led by CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana, is taking proactive steps for the well-being of police martyrs and veterans in line with the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

Following CCPO's directives, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir officially handed over house ownership papers to the families of the martyrs. Specifically, the families of Shaheed Constable M Imran and Constable M Ramzan received their rightful ownership documents. Acknowledging the dedicated service of police veterans, financial assistance cheques were also distributed to them. SSP (Admin) underscored the pivotal role played by these heroes within the police force, emphasising their welfare as a top priority.

Police boxing team bag three medals

Punjab Police boxing team performed brilliantly in the 2nd National Inter-Departmental Elite Boxing Championship in Karachi and won three medals.

According to details, constable Usman Khan and constable M Waseem won silver and bronze medals in 92 kg category respectively while constable Asmatullah won bronze medal in 80kg category. IG Punjab congratulated all the athletes who won medals. He directed that DG Pakistan Police Sports Board Riaz Nazir Gara and Chief Sports Officer Athar Ismail should ensure provision of best facilities to all police athletes participating in various competitions.

IGP praises police for security measures

IGP has praised the police force for security arrangements on Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). In an audio message issued to the force, IG Punjab said that the police force provided foolproof security to 677 Majlis and 378 processions across the province on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and maintained the atmosphere of peace and order throughout the province. Dr Usman Anwar appreciated the performance of CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs, and traffic police officers across the province.