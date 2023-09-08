CDA member Estate repatriated

Islamabad: The Ministry of Interior on Thursday notified repatriation of Member (Estate) Muhammad Afnan Alam, a BPS-19 officer of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service (PAS) to his parent department (Auditor General of Pakistan).

The notification to repatriate the senior officer was issued with approval of the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet. Any appointment or removal of CDA Board member requires nod from the Prime Minister and the Federal Cabinet. The notification, however, does not mention reasons for repatriation of Afnan Alam to his parent department. The officer, previously had served as Director General Estate and Director Land in CDA. The Shehbaz Sharif government elevated him to the slot of CDA board member.