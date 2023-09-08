Street crime in Karachi, kidnappings in riverine area being curbed, saysCM

The caretaker Sindh government is taking strict measures to curb the menace of street crime in Karachi and kidnappings for ransom in the riverine area.

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said this on Thursday as he spoke to the media on at Sea Breeze on MA Jinnah Road where he had gone to attend the Chehlum procession.

“We are establishing the rule of law and nobody will be allowed to take the law in their hands,” he said. He was accompanied by Home Minister Brig (retd) Haris Nawaz, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Karachi Additional IG Khadim Rind and others.

The caretaker CM said that all the abducted persons, except a few, had been recovered. He vowed that the remaining persons kidnapped in the riverine areas would be recovered shortly. “We have given a clear message to the police that no negligence in the security and safety of the citizens would be tolerated,” he said.

Justice (retd) Baqar maintained that the issue of street crime also was being solved. He added that the home minister and IGP were taking strict measures to control the crime situation in Karachi and its positive results would come out shortly.

To a question, he said the civilian government was taking measures to improve the economic situation of the country. He expressed the hope that the people would witness economic improvement soon. Earlier, the CM attended a Majlis at the Nishter Park and went to the CPO where he reviewed security arrangements for the Chehlum procession.