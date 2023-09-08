Feted Russian climber feared dead in fall from peak

ISLAMABAD: An award-winning Russian alpinist is feared dead after falling from one of the world’s tallest mountains in Pakistan, officials said Thursday, potentially the fourth fatality in the nation’s 2023 summiting season.
Dmitry Golovchenko “suffered a likely lethal fall” from the 7,925-metre (26,000-foot) Gasherbrum IV, the world’s 17th tallest mountain, sometime last week, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said.
His partner Sergey Nilov was injured but made it back to the peak’s base camp on Pakistan’s northeast border with China and was helicoptered out on Wednesday, the ACP said in a statement.
The pair had been “attempting a high-difficulty route,” the statement said.
ACP secretary Karrar Haidri said the alarm was raised by Golovchenko’s wife, whom he was in contact with during the climb, and that he suspected the veteran mountaineer had fallen into a crevasse.
Authorities plan to launch a search effort on Friday, he added. The Kremlin’s embassy in Islamabad confirmed Russian mountaineers “encountered certain problems” on Gasherbrum IV and said it was “in direct contact with their families” in a statement to the news agency.
He says elections would be held by end of February since early polls were impossible due to national security,...
Minister held working meeting with ambassador of Pakistan in connection with his departure from Russia, completion of...
Attack occurred in rugged countryside near Iran's border with Pakistan, official news agency IRNA reports
Previously, the delimitation of constituencies was to be completed by December 14
The loan was approved by the caretaker cabinet when it had okayed the budget of province for the caretaker tenure
Political pundits are terming meeting unusual, as Durrani was inactive in politics for long time, played key role in...