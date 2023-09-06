Bushra Bibi meets Imran in Attock jail

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, met her husband in the Attock Jail on Tuesday. Bushra Bibi remained with Imran Khan for over one hour and shared legal issues and cases in courts. Bushra Bibi, later, left the jail for home without talking to reporters.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi was stopped at a police checkpoint in the vicinity of the prison at around 2:30 p.m. Following a brief standoff with police authorities, Bushra was allowed to enter the jail to meet her husband. Bushra was accompanied by the legal team outside the Attock Jail but the lawyers were stopped at the check-post. The lawyers’ team included Umair Niazi and Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha. Bushra Bibi was allowed to enter the jail at around 3:30 pm.