Akhuwat School students shine in 9th-grade board exams

Islamabad: The students of The Noorani Foundation - Akhuwat School, a not for profit, have set a remarkable milestone, achieving outstanding results in the 9th-grade board exams.

Performing high above the results of all well-established private schools in Faisalabad, 48 students of the school appeared in the board exams, with a hundred per cent pass rate, and 42 students scoring grade A+, and 6 students scoring grade A.

Indeed, this academic success is a validation that The Noorani Foundation’s innovative approach of building low cost boarding schools is yielding superior results. The Foundation was established in 2019 to not only bridge the education gap in Pakistan, particularly for the most marginalised communities, but to transform the students through the education and mentoring that can only be provided at a boarding school. “We are immensely proud of our students' academic performance in the recent board exams. This success showcases the potential that exists within every child, waiting simply to be nurtured and given equal opportunity.

At ‘The Noorani Foundation’, recognising the crucial role education plays in empowering individuals and uplifting communities is at the very heart of what we do. By providing quality education and holistic development opportunities, we aim not only to empower individual students but also to break the cycle of poverty and inequality.” said Tasneem Noorani, founder of ‘The Noorani Foundation’. ‘The Noorani Foundation’ was founded on the principles of equity, compassion, and education. Inspired by the Akhuwat Foundation's philosophy of interest-free microfinance,