‘Businesses must explore ASEAN’

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Monday said businesses should explore the untapped import and export potential of the ASEAN countries.

Addressing the Trade and Tourism Conference on ASEAN at LCCI, he said that Pakistan has to improve its halal standards to make it place in the halal market. “All institutions and governments are fully ready to facilitate the investors” in this regard, he added.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s tourism potential, but said that investment was needed in infrastructure, hospitality, hotels and restaurants.

High Commissioner of Malaysia Mohammad Azhar Mazlan said that presently more than 100,000 Pakistanis are living in Malaysia and 5,000 Pakistani students are studying there. He said Malaysia has a trade of 1.8 billion with Pakistan and the balance is slightly in favour of Malaysia.

Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio said that ASEAN’s GDP is 30 percent of the international GDP. He emphasised that development of halal industry is very important at this time and the largest importer of halal cosmetics in the world is the European Union. After that, the second largest importer is Russia and the third is France. There is a huge potential for Pakistan in this area.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the global tourism industry is evolving rapidly. “As we stand on the threshold of a new era, it is compulsory for us to seize the opportunity and market Pakistan's scenic, adventurous, and religious tourism to attract foreign visitors,” he added.