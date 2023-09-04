732 quack outlets sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 732 quackery outlets after its enforcement teams raided 3,361 treatment centres in 30 districts during August.

Out of the visited centres, the PHC will continue surveillance of 1,764 treatment centres, whereas 756 quacks’ shops have been either shutdown or converted into other businesses.

Also, qualified physicians have started providing treatment facilities on 96 previously-marked quack’ businesses. The enforcement teams had cumulatively carried out 3,361 raids, while the focused district was Faisalabad where 112 quackery outlets were sealed. Among other prominent districts, 56 illegal centres were shuttered in Sialkot, Jhang 52, Lahore 46, Sahiwal 40, and 32 in Kasur. According to the commission’s spokesperson, so far the PHC teams have raided 165,900 treatment centres, and closed down 46,114 quackery outlets, while over 37,300 quacks’ businesses were found to have been converted into legal ones.