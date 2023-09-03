IPP greets ECP’s decision to cut period for delimitation

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has welcomed the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reduce the period for delimitation and give a new plan for announcement of new election schedule as soon as possible and expressed satisfaction over this step.

It has been further hoped that in the future, the Election Commission will also take decisions in consultation with the political parties and find the best solution.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan in his statement has appreciated the mutual consultation of Election Commission held with political parties and called it a good omen. He said that the continuation of the democratic process in the country is necessary and his party will support the holding of general elections as soon as possible.

President IPP said that there is no doubt that the ambiguities related to the general elections should have been removed for the better future of the country and the stability of the economy and the recent decisions of the Election Commission will certainly help in this regard.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party will take part in the general elections on the basis of its manifesto and will field strong candidates from each constituency to attain full success. He said that the upcoming elections will be on strengthening the economy, reducing inflation and solving the problems faced by the common man and the his Party will present the best strategy for this purpose.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan also expressed the expectation that all political parties will play a responsible role and the country's politics will be carried forward in a positive and polite manner.

He offered his all possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan and other national institutions on behalf of his Party so that practical steps can be taken to get the country out of the current situation and assure smooth functioning of national affairs.