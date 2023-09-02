Army, LEAs, nation cannot be coerced by terrorists: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir addresses troops during his visit to the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Miranshah on December 23, 2022. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasized that the Army, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and the nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of soldiers and writ of the state.

He was interacting with officers and troops during his visit to Bannu where nine brave soldiers embraced Shahadat on Thursday when a suicide bomber exploded himself near a military convoy in the Jani Khel area.

The COAS further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of terrorism till the end. The nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.” The COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation.

The COAS visited the CMH Bannu to inquire after the injured soldiers. The COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. He maintained the Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza of Shuhada, who embraced Shahadat in motorcycle-borne suicide blast in the General Area Jani Khel, Bannu, was offered at Bannu. Senior serving military and civil officers and troops attended the Janaza. The Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the armed forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.

Meanwhile, the security forces on Thursday conducted an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists, in General Area Miranshah, North Waziristan District. During conduct of the operation, a party of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from the front.

Resultantly one terrorist was sent to hell while another was injured.

However, as result of heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz (age 29 years, resident of Sargodha District) and Sepoy Muhammad Arif (age 27 years, resident of Sahiwal District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our soldiers further strengthen our resolve, said the ISPR.

Meanwhile, a fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists in General Area Tirah, Khyber District, on the night between Thursday and Friday.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists location, killing one terrorist. The dead terrorist had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians. However, during the intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah (age 36 years, resident of Swabi District), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.