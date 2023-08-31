Babar fastest to crack 19 ODI hundreds

Karachi: Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Wednesday when he surpassed all modern-day greats to add another record to his name.

The Pakistani captain scored 151 off 131 to help Pakistan post a mammoth 342/6 against Nepal in the opening game of Asia Cup 2023.

This was Babar’s 19th ODI ton and he reached this milestone in 102nd inning of his ODI career, surpassing South Africa’s Hashim Amla in the list of players who took fewest innings to reach 19th ODI ton.

Amla took 2 more innings than Babar to complete his 19th ODI century. Babar and Amla are followed by Virat Kohil (124), David Warner (139), A B de Villiers (171) and Rohit Sharma (181 innings) in this list.

Earlier this year, Babar became the first player to amass 18 ODI hundreds when he scored a ton against New Zealand in Karachi. He had reached the 18th centuries’ mark in 97 innings.

Babar also holds the record of most aggregate ODI runs after 102 innings. The Pakistan captain has scored 5353 runs, beating Hashim Amla who had scored 5165 runs in 102 innings. No other batter could score even 5000 runs in 102 innings and the third player on the list is Sir Vivian Richards who had amassed 4624 runs from 102 ODI innings. Here’s the list of most aggregate runs after 102 innings:

• Babar Azam: 5353

• Hashim Amla: 5165

• Viv Richards: 4624

• Joe Root: 4480

• Shai Hope: 4465

• Shikhar Dhawan: 4401