1st Police Extreme Handgun Shooting Championship on Sep 9

KARACHI: Sindh’s Special Security Unit (SSU) is organising a practical small arms sport shooting competition on September 9 at its headquarters here.

The 1st Police Extreme Handgun Championship will be organised in collaboration with International Police Organisation and Badar Expo Solutions.

“The individual and team events of Pistol (9mm) and Rifle are to be played in the championship in three categories: civil, female, and law enforcement,” said DIGP Dr. Maqsood Ahmed while talking to media.

He added that weapons, ammunition, and necessary gadgets will be sole responsibility of shooters and the organisers will arrange stalls from recognised ammunition dealers for purchase of ammunition at the venue on the competition day.