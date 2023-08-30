Panjara Bridge construction welcomed

QUETTA: Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai has welcomed the construction of the Panjara Bridge, saying that the launch of the bridge is a major infrastructure project that will improve connectivity and reduce travel time between Quetta and other parts of the province.
In a statement, Achakzai said that it was a big relief for the people of Balochistan. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Balochistan is moving towards improvement,” said and expressed hope that the National Highway Authority (NHA) would complete the project quickly.
Islamabad: The Accountability Court in Islamabad approved Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail in the Toshakhana case here...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranked 18th among countries most affected by high inflation and surpassed Nigeria and Laos,...
PESHAWAR: At least three people were stranded midair in a chairlift that went out of function in the Koragh area of...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has formed a joint investigation team to probe a malicious campaign ran on social...
ISLAMABAD: The 5G auction will be held within next 10 months. This was decided in a meeting between Caretaker Federal...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed held a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador...