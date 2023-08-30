Panjara Bridge construction welcomed

QUETTA: Caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Muhammad Achakzai has welcomed the construction of the Panjara Bridge, saying that the launch of the bridge is a major infrastructure project that will improve connectivity and reduce travel time between Quetta and other parts of the province.

In a statement, Achakzai said that it was a big relief for the people of Balochistan. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar, Balochistan is moving towards improvement,” said and expressed hope that the National Highway Authority (NHA) would complete the project quickly.