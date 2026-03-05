Is Gen Z becoming the most conservative generation? ‘Progressive Paradox’ explained

For years, Generation Z was branded as the “most progressive generation in history” defined by climate awareness, social justice activism, and rejection of traditional hierarchies.

However, data from 2024 through 2026 have complicated this narrative, revealing a phenomenon known as “Progressive Paradox.”

Given the Gen Z men’s growing tendencies to conservatism in the case of gender equality, Gen Z, once the bastion of progressive views, is becoming the new most conservative generation.

The annual research conducted by Ipsos and the Global institute for Women’s Leadership at King’s College London, validates this point and reveals a stark reality: how different generations of men hold different views regarding gender roles.

Generation gap: Gen Zs vs Baby Boomers

Decision-making

According to the research study conducted among 23,000 people, Gen Z holds more patriarchal views than older generations. Around 33 percent of Gen Z men believe that a husband should be the ultimate arbiter in important decisions.

Roughly 30 percent claim that a wife should be subservient to her husband. In contrast, only 13 percent of Baby Boomer men agree.

Independence

Nearly a quarter, 24 percent of Gen Z men think women should not be self-sufficient and financially independent. Only 12 percent of men from older generations think like that.

Attitude towards sexual norms

21 percent of Gen Z men think when it comes to intimacy, women should not initiate, compared to just 7 percent of the oldest generation surveyed.

Is Gen Z becoming the most conservative generation? ‘Progressive Paradox’ explained copyrights: Aqsa Qaddus Tahir, The News International

Equality fatigue

59 percent of Gen Z men believe the expectations placed on men to support equality have become excessive—a significant jump from the 45 percent of baby boomer men who feel the same way.

When it comes to Gen Z women 41 percent hold this view compared to 39 percent respectively.

There is also a growing sentiment that women have gone too far in achieving equality, rising from 42 percent of people globally in 2019 to 52 percent today.

Prof Heejung Chung, the director of the Global Institute for Women’s Leadership and the leader of the research, said, “I think there are a lot of grievances, a lot of fear of men losing social positions. And there’s a vacuum that’s being filled with rhetoric and voices which are trying to pitch young men against gender equality, against young women, against migrants.”

Redefining masculinity among Gen Z

Besides placing the restrictions on women, Gen Z has also shackled themselves with restrictive gender norms.

30 percent of Gen Z avoid expressing their feelings to friends.

21 percent believe that caregiving quality in men goes against their masculinity. If they provide childcare, they will be considered less masculine, a view held only by 8 percent of baby boomers.

Why the shift?

According to experts, several socioeconomic factors are driving this “traditionalist” resurgence.

In today’s world, Gen Z is grappling with finding suitable economic opportunities. Previously, the men from older generations were able to perform masculinity through breadwinning or provider roles.

Unfortunately, amid the high costs of living, Gen Z can no longer easily achieve this status, thereby leading to an identity crisis.

The zero-sum mindset is another culprit, which inculcates fear among Gen Z that only women are the greatest beneficiaries and gains for women equate to losses for men.