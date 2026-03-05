Sarah J Maas makes exciting announcement for ‘Acotar’ series

Sarah J Maas just announced that she has the next two instalments in her smash-hit book series A Court Of Thorns And Roses (Acotar), ready to be launched.

The much-anticipated sixth book in the “romantasy” series, set in the courts of fictional Prythian, will be published globally by Bloomsbury on October 27, shortly followed by the seventh instalment on January 12 next year.

These books will follow on from A Court Of Silver Flames, which was released in 2021.

Maas shared the news on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, revealing she will be telling one big story in four parts, with part one in Acotar 6, parts two and three in Acotar 7 and then a fourth part coming later.

She said: “The story that was finally ready to come out of me was big — really, really, really big.”

“And as I started writing this in Montana, an energy vortex, it came out of me in a way that surprised me. I like to do parts — like part one, part two, part three — by the time I got to the end of part one, it was 400 pages long,” Sarah shared.

She added: “It’s meant to be read ideally as one massive, massive story as opposed to like in a trilogy.”

“It’s not a trilogy. Arcs aren’t wrapped up. It’s like in the way you take my book, it’s like if you expand it all of part one, all of part two, all parts, it would be huge like that. And so I just decided, I’ve never told a story that way. This is how it wants to come out,” the author concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that apart from Acotar, Sarah J Maas is also the author of the popular Throne Of Glass and Crescent City series.