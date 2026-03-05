Lou Holtz, legendary Notre Dame football coach, died at the age of 89, said his family in a statement.

He went into hospice care earlier this year.

The family didn’t point to one specific illness like “heart attack” or “cancer” as the official cause.

The legendary college football coach was facing general age‑related health challenges and declining health in early 2026, which led his family to place him under hospice care at his Orlando

Holtz died surrounded by relatives after a period in hospice care, but the family did not attach a medical explanation to the announcement.

TMarch 4 - Famed college football coach Lou Holtz, who won the 1988 national title at Notre Dame, died Wednesday at 89, his family said.

"My father passed away today ​resting peacefully at home," said Skip Holtz, Lou's son. "I appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers over the last couple ‌months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant."

The College Football Hall of Famer is best known for his 11-season run at Notre Dame from 1986-96. He coached five other programs and also had a disastrous 13-game stint with the NFL's New York Jets in 1976.

Holtz began his coaching career in ​1969 at William & Mary and also coached North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina, compiling a career record ​of 249-132-7 in 33 seasons.

Holtz went 10-12 in a two-year run at Minnesota (1984-85) before landing the Notre ⁠Dame job.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lou Holtz," current Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said in ​a statement. "Lou and I shared a very special relationship. He welcomed me to the Notre Dame family immediately, offering me great support throughout ​our time together.