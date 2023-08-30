Senior officer visits Mardan prison

MARDAN: A senior police officer on Tuesday visited the Central Jail Mardan to review the security arrangements. Regional Police Officer (RPO), Mardan Range, Muhammad Suleman paid a visit to the jail. He was also accompanied by District Police Officer Najibur Rahman.
The RPO inspected the security arrangement of the jail. He checked the security layers on the central jail’s premises. He also reviewed the security measures taken in the surrounding area.
He instructed the jail authorities and police officers to pay special attention to the security of the central jail and make the security measures foolproof.
