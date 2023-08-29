Meeting reviews anti-dengue measures

Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister Primary and Secondary HealthCare Dr. Jamal Nasir while presiding over an anti-dengue meeting along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta said that there is zero tolerance for any negligence in preventive and curative measures on the part of concerned departments against dengue in Rawalpindi. Departments not showing adequate results of surveillance activities will be held accountable, says a press release.

He directed to conduct frequent visits and survey of larvae breeding spots and effective measures should be taken to keep such places dry and clean. He urged to keep on checking tire shops, junk yards, graveyards, nurseries without delay. Minister said that the anti-dengue activities of all departments should be visible. He added that it is not possible to prevent dengue without the cooperation of the citizens, so awareness programs should be conducted to make them aware of the implementation of preventive measures. In this regard, the Auqaf Department was specially directed to hold a meeting with all the renowned scholars and request them to highlight this threat of dengue in their Friday sermon, as well as encourage public to adopt preventive measures against dengue.

In this meeting held at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, Director General RDA Saif Anwar Jappa, Additional Commissioner Coordination Syed Nazarat Ali, Dr. Rafiq Health Commission, Principal Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Jahangir Sarwar, CEO Health and A large number of representatives from other government departments attended meeting in person whereas as DC Attock, Jehlum and Chakwal participated in meeting through video link. Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha said that the involvement of Islamabad administration and Cantonment Boards in anti-dengue activities should be ensured because those are the grey areas which become the main reason of the spread of dengue.