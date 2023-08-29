City receives windstorm, heavy rain

LAHORE:The City received heavy rain along with windstorm on Monday while the Met office predicted hot and humid weather with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

The rain hit the City early morning and continued till noon in various spans in different city localities. As soon as the rain started, Wasa started operation to remove rainwater from roads.

The most rain was recorded at Qurtaba Chowk where it was 22 mm, Walled City 20 mm, Lakshmi Chowk 17 mm, Tajpura 15 mm, Airport 12 mm, Johar Town and Gulberg 10 mm each.

Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 34.5°C and minimum was 27.3°C.