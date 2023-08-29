 
close
Tuesday August 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Heroic effort

August 29, 2023

The successful cable car rescue operation in Battagram is a credit to the entire nation. SSG commandos, local residents, civil administration officials and police collaborated to rescue the passengers of the stranded cable car.

The bravery and composure exhibited by all those involved in the daunting challenge of rescuing the trapped victims is commendable. They did a terrific job and deserve the highest honours.

Viqar Ul Haq

Islamabad