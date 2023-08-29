Heroic effort

The successful cable car rescue operation in Battagram is a credit to the entire nation. SSG commandos, local residents, civil administration officials and police collaborated to rescue the passengers of the stranded cable car.
The bravery and composure exhibited by all those involved in the daunting challenge of rescuing the trapped victims is commendable. They did a terrific job and deserve the highest honours.
Viqar Ul Haq
Islamabad
