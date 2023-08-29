Visa, NymCard partner

KARACHI: Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments has launched the Visa Ready To Launch (VRTL) programme, giving fintech and non-banking entities a seamless experience in issuing payment products.

NymCard is the first BaaS player in the Middle East and Pakistan region to join the VRTL programme, a statement said on Monday.

Umar S Khan, Visa Country Manager for Pakistan, said that the VRTL was the first of its kind plug and play end-to-end issuance platform that effectively bundles products and services for fintechs to swiftly and seamlessly launch a payment programme.

“We are extremely happy to have partnered with NymCard to bring this offering to our markets,” he added.

Omar Onsi, CEO and Founder of NymCard, said, “We are excited to be able to use our expertise and our modern payments platform to scale up the on-boarding of the VRTL programme. And we are honoured to be chosen as the first processor to do so.”