Rodri strikes late as Man City extend perfect start

LONDON: Manchester City extended their perfect start to the Premier League season as Rodri sealed a dramatic 2-1 win against Sheffield United after Erling Haaland scored once and missed a penalty for the champions on Sunday.

Haaland drove a first half spot-kick against the post before his header put City in front after the break at Bramall Lane. City were in danger of squandering the points when Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play with just five minutes left.

But Rodri saved City with a blistering strike three minutes later as Pep Guardiola´s side moved to the top of the table after a third successive victory. City´s latest success was achieved without Guardiola, who was watching on television while he recuperates after back surgery in Barcelona.

The City boss was in constant contact with his assistant Juanma Lillo, who took the reins at Bramall Lane and will also be in charge for the champions´ clash with Fulham on Saturday. Guardiola´s rehabilitation will have been aided by the knowledge that City can thrive in his absence.

Although he achieved it from afar, it was a landmark victory for Guardiola, who now has 200 league wins with City in just 269 games, beating the previous Premier League record of 326 matches to reach that milestone set by Jose Mourinho in 2020.

For the first time since 2016, City have opened a season with three consecutive league wins in an ominous statement to their title rivals that last season´s treble triumph has not sated their appetite for success.

City should have gone ahead in the 36th minute when Julian Alvarez´s cross was blocked by John Egan´s out-stretched arm.

But Haaland hammered his penalty against the post. The Norwegian stood with a look of disbelief etched on his face as the ball rebounded to safety. It was Haaland´s first penalty miss in the Premier League after scoring his previous seven.