PCB to offer contracts to 360 domestic players

LAHORE: As many as 360 cricketers will be offered domestic cricket contracts 2023-24, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced.

The structure is divided into seven categories. As many as 20 players will be in category A+, 30 in category A, 30 in category B, 30 in category C, 30 in category D, 50 in category E and 170 in category F. The PCB will release the names of the contracted players in due course, the Board said.

Earlier, on 11 August the PCB had announced the renewed domestic season that brings more competition and quality cricket with enhanced earning opportunities as eight regional sides and eight department teams will compete in separate first-class tournaments. This step will make sure that the regions and departments compete on a level playing field by utilising the best available talent.

The domestic structure is framed by the PCB Cricket Technical Committee headed by former captains Misbah ul Haq and Mohammad Hafeez. The committee had several meetings with all stakeholders to bring them on board, including regional presidents and representatives of departments.

The upcoming men’s season will commence on September 10 with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy pitting top regional teams against each other, following which, top eight departments will feature in the President’s Trophy, starting December 15. Ten regions will be playing Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non first-class four-day tournament.

Twenty players, selected by the regions according to the predefined criteria, will be assigned categories as outlined below: A+ will get Rs 300,000, A will get Rs 200,000, B will get Rs 185,000, C will take 170,000, D will claim Rs 150,000, E will secure Rs100,000, F will pocket Rs 50,000.

As per the new financial model, a player featuring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now get a match fee of PKR 80,000, players participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will get PKR 40,000 per game. Those playing the white-ball tournaments - the Pakistan Cup and the National T20 - will now earn PKR 40,000 per game. The non-playing members of a first-class team will get PKR 40,000 and earn PKR 20,000 per match in white-ball cricket respectively.

Criteria for “A+” Category: A total of 11 players as recommended by the central contract committee.

Top four batters and top five bowlers (three fast bowlers and two spinners) of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21): Criteria for “A” Category: Top four batters and four bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) of Pakistan Cup for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21)

Top two batters and two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) of National T20 for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21) ; Next, top two batters, top two bowlers (two fast bowlers and two spinners) and top all-rounder of QeAT for the last three seasons (2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21).

Test players who are part of current regional squads.

Criteria of "B" Category: International players who are part of the current regional squads. Next, top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of QeAT Season 2022-23; top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of Pakistan Cup Season 2022-23; top five batters in terms of runs, top three fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of National T2o Season 2022-23.

Criteria of "C" Category: Players who have played 5o or more first-class matches. Players, who have represented Pakistan Shaheens/Emerging since 2022 (in international events); Players who have been a part of Pakistan squad within last one year; top two wicket-keepers of each QeAT, Pakistan Cup and National T20 for the season 2022-23; top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of QeAT Season 2022-23; top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of Pakistan Cup Season 2022-23.

Criteria of "D" Category: Top three batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets and top two all-rounders of National T20 Season 2022-23; Top five batters in terms of runs, top two fast bowlers in terms of wickets, top two spinners in terms of wickets, top two all-rounders and top two wicket-keepers, each, (in terms of wickets and runs) of Second XI Championship, Challenge and T20 for the Season 2022-23. Players who have represented Pakistan U-19 in the last 2 years.