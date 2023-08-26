PTCL, ChildLife Foundation partner

KARACHI: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and ChildLife Foundation have partnered to provide telecom services for remote telemedicine facility in more than 200 telemedicine satellite and emergency centres across Pakistan.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL and Ufone 4G and DrAhson Rabbani CEO, ChildLife Foundation, chaired the ceremony recently held at ChildLife Foundation’s Emergency Center at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

PTCL is providing ChildLife Foundation with state-of-the-art connectivity solutions that are equipped with the latest technology and managed services. Khan said, “We are honoured to enter a partnership with ChildLife Foundation to support the children of the country. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalisation effort across the country.

Through such partnerships, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure

solutions to the health sector that will further contribute towards the overall social growth of the country.”

Dr Rabbani said, “The partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited signifies a significant stride in utilising technology to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved areas. These Telemedicine Satellite Centres, powered by PTCL’s communication solutions, enable remote communities to access expert paediatric consultations, overcoming previous barriers to quality healthcare.

ChildLife aims to ensure that geographical limitations do not compromise a child’s health. This collaboration highlights the organisation’s determination to bring about positive change through innovation and accessible healthcare.”